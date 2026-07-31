The Brief Sunny skies and a high near 90 are expected Friday. Humidity rises Saturday with upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday brings higher humidity and late showers.



Sunny skies and a high near 90 degrees are expected Friday before temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend.

Humidity stays low early Friday but begins to rise by Saturday, bringing a more typical late‑July feel with warmer, muggy conditions and increasing cloud cover.

Saturday will be warm despite periods of clouds, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s and humidity continuing to build. By Sunday, higher humidity levels could trigger late showers and thunderstorms, leading into a more unsettled pattern as August begins.

Humidity is expected to increase further next week as high‑pressure systems pull Gulf moisture northward, strengthening chances for showers and storms. Temperatures will hold in the upper 80s to low 90s through next week.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Sunny Friday, warm weekend with slight storm chances