The Brief Dean faces 39 charges after items were removed from mail along her route. Detectives recovered evidence from her delivery vehicle and residence. Investigators believe the number of victims could exceed 100 people.



A rural mail carrier in Culpeper County was arrested after investigators say gift cards and other items of value were removed from mail along her delivery route and the opened envelopes were discarded afterward.

Crystal Duvonne Dean, 55, of Culpeper, was taken into custody Tuesday following an investigation that began in September 2025. She faces 30 counts of felony mail larceny, seven counts of petit larceny, one count of felony credit card theft and one count of felony use of a stolen gift card, for a total of 39 charges.

Rural mail carrier arrested in Culpeper County mail‑theft investigation (Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation began after residents reported mail that never arrived. Detectives identified Dean as a suspect and determined that items were being taken from mail along her route. Authorities say evidence was recovered from her delivery vehicle and her residence after she was arrested.

The number of victims is still being determined, and investigators believe it could exceed 100 people.

A May 2026 audit from the USPS Office of Inspector General found the Postal Inspection Service received more than 800,000 mail‑theft complaints over three fiscal years, with reports rising again in FY2025 after a brief decline.