Freedom 250 Grand Prix: Bowser urges Metro use amid road closures and parking restrictions

The Brief Officials urged residents and visitors to plan for temporary traffic impacts. The race is expected to draw hundreds of thousands near the National Mall. All free General Admission tickets have been assigned for the event.



D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials are urging residents and visitors to plan for temporary traffic impacts near the 1.7‑mile Freedom 250 Grand Prix race course and to allow extra travel time throughout race weekend.

The race is scheduled for August 22–23 near the National Mall and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators to the nation’s capital.

Officials urged visitors to use Metrorail and Metrobus whenever possible, while residents and commuters are advised to review road closures and parking restrictions before traveling through affected areas.

Virtual preview shows IndyCar’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix racing past DC landmarks

D.C. Police say they are working across the city to maintain a safe environment for residents and visitors.

Race officials report that all free General Admission tickets have been assigned and that entry is limited to guests with a valid ticket.

Attendees are encouraged to review event policies, including the prohibited items list, before arriving.

More information is available at Freedom250GP.com.

Virtual preview shows IndyCar’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix racing past DC landmarks