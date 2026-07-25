Fredericksburg woman killed in Fairfax County motorcycle crash

article

The Brief A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Fairfax Station. Police said the motorcycle collided with an SUV that was making a left turn. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward.



A 39-year-old Fredericksburg woman was killed Thursday evening when her motorcycle collided with an SUV at Ox Road and Chapel Road, according to Fairfax County police.

What happened

Officers responded to the intersection around 7:13 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives preliminarily determined that Jennifer Hollingsworth was riding a 2025 Suzuki GSXR 750 north on Ox Road when she struck a 2021 Buick Enclave.

Police said the Buick was making a left turn from southbound Ox Road onto eastbound Chapel Road.

Hollingsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

What police said

The driver of the Buick was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor for the Buick driver.

Speed and alcohol involving the motorcyclist remain under investigation.

Investigation continues

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.