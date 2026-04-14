A hot stretch moves in on Tuesday across the Washington, D.C., region, bringing summerlike heat to the area.

Tuesday starts off mild, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and dry conditions. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the afternoon, helping push highs into the upper 80s across the DMV.

The heat peaks on Wednesday and Thursday, when highs climb into the low to mid‑90s with the hottest readings of the week well above average for mid‑April.

After a dry start to the month, this week is also likely to be mostly rain‑free. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the next chance for showers doesn’t arrive until a possible pop‑up storm Friday.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees on Saturday and another round of showers is expected on Sunday as cooler air arrives, bringing temperatures back down early next week.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Summerlike heat moves in Tuesday