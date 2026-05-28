Maryland bank robbery suspect who made no effort to hide identity turns himself in

A bank robbery suspect who investigators say made little effort to hide his identity during a theft inside a Forestville bank turned himself in just hours after police released surveillance images, officials say.

Authorities say 52‑year‑old Kevin Hitch of Upper Marlboro walked into a Truist Bank in the 3400 block of Donnell Drive on May 18 around 9:45 a.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding cash. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

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Kevin Hitch (Prince George's County Police Department)

In video released by police, Hitch is seen making no attempt to conceal his identity. At one point, he looks directly into a security camera.

Hitch is charged with armed robbery, second‑degree assault and related offenses. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301‑516‑2830.