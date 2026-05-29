The Brief A train car fire near New York Penn Station caused major disruptions to Amtrak service, including routes between Washington, D.C., and New York. Two people were seriously injured, and firefighters brought the two-alarm fire under control early Friday morning. Amtrak expects service to gradually resume later Friday, but delays are likely to continue throughout the day.



A fire inside a tunnel leading to New York Penn Station is causing major disruptions for travelers from the D.C. area, with Amtrak service between Washington and New York suspended for much of Friday.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to New York Penn Station around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a train car fire on Track 11, according to officials.

Two people sustained serious injuries and were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Three others refused medical treatment.

The fire rose to two alarms around 3 a.m. and was placed under control about an hour later, firefighters said.

Why you should care:

The incident is directly affecting Amtrak passengers traveling between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York.

Amtrak says service between New York and New Jersey — and points south, including Washington — is not expected to be restored until later Friday afternoon.

Service north and east of New York is also operating at reduced levels.

Officials expect rail service to gradually resume later Friday, though delays could continue throughout the day as crews inspect infrastructure and restore normal operations.