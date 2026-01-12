The Brief Wintry mix possible Thursday morning as colder air moves in. Light rain most likely, with brief snow mainly west. Friday may start slick before turning sunny and chilly.



A wintry mix is possible later this week across the Washington, D.C. area as a storm system moves toward the region.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Monday stays seasonably chilly, with highs near 46 degrees and a light breeze. Skies remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures climb into the upper 40s to near 50 on Tuesday and reach the low 50s Wednesday.

Rain begins developing on Wednesday evening and becomes more widespread overnight into Thursday as a coastal system pulls colder air into the region.

What's next:

That sets the stage for the possibility of rain, sleet and snow on Thursday morning. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the extent of any impacts will depend on the storm’s track. At this point, it mostly looks like light rain showers Thursday, briefly changing to snow showers as colder air rushes in — mainly in the western mountainous areas.

Lingering moisture could affect the Friday morning commute for parts of the region if Thursday’s mix is slow to clear. Friday afternoon looks sunny but chilly, with highs in the 30s.

The weekend turns colder, with highs in the 40s on Saturday and dropping into the 30s by Sunday.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC weather: Snow, sleet and rain mix possible Thursday for parts of region