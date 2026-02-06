DC weather: Snow showers could snarl Friday commute ahead of dangerous cold, high winds

The Brief Snow showers may develop after 3 p.m. and slow the evening commute. Dangerous cold and wind chills near 15 below hit this weekend. Gusts up to 60 mph could cause damage and power outages.



Snow showers are hitting the Washington, D.C., region Friday afternoon and evening as dangerously cold air settles in for the weekend.

Snow falling in Virginia, Maryland

Light snow began falling east of I-81 shortly before 2:00 p.m. Light snow accumulation has been reported across the Shenandoah Valley, according to NWS.

FOX 5's Caitlin Roth says the snow showers are "definitely a concern" for anyone hitting the road Friday evening, especially to the west of the D.C. metro area. Though flurries could just miss the D.C. area, by 7:00 p.m. the threat should be mostly out of the area, except in the mountains where it will snow all night.

Friday snow forecast

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says temperatures will start the day in the teens and 20s under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Clouds will thicken through the afternoon, with scattered snow showers developing any time after 3 p.m. Not everyone will see flakes, but some spots could pick up a light coating.

The snow may create slick conditions and slowdowns during the Friday evening commute. The system is quick‑moving and should exit the region between 11 p.m. and midnight.

"It won't be a lot of snow," said FOX 5's Tucker Barnes. "But the timing will be such that if we get a quick whiteout for 15 minutes while everybody's driving home from work and school, it could be some problems."

For our neighbors in West Virginia and Allegheny up through Central Pennsylvania, they'll be seeing heavy amounts of snow and near blizzard-like conditions later Friday night.

Snow forecast timing

Mid–late afternoon: Snow showers begin developing, with the best chances in the mountains.

Mountains: A couple inches possible where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect.

3–7 p.m.: Spotty snow showers may break out across the DC region and could affect the evening commute.

The incoming Arctic blast has prompted a Cold Weather Advisory and a High Wind Warning for D.C., much of Maryland, and northern Virginia. Wind chills could drop as low as 15 below zero, and gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

The National Weather Service warns that strong winds could cause scattered damage and power outages from early Saturday morning through Saturday evening. The dangerously low wind chills could lead to hypothermia if proper precautions aren’t taken.

Highs will struggle to reach 20 degrees Saturday, but it will feel well below zero with the wind. Conditions improve slightly on Sunday, though temperatures will remain in the low 20s.

A gradual warmup arrives next week, with several days in the 40s expected.

HIGH WIND WARNING

Here's when high wind warnings have been issued:

From: 4 AM EST Saturday

To: 7 PM EST Saturday

What

Northwest winds 20–30 mph

Wind gusts up to 60 mph

Where

Portions of Washington, DC

Central and Southern Maryland

Northern Virginia

Impacts

Trees and power lines may be blown down

Widespread power outages expected

Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles

Additional Details

Wind chills will remain at or below zero during the day Saturday due to strong winds and cold temperatures

Precautionary / Preparedness Actions

Stay in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm

Avoid windows

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs

Use extra caution while driving

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY

From: 4 AM EST Saturday

To: 10 AM EST Sunday

What

Very cold wind chills as low as 13 below zero

Where

Portions of Washington, DC

Central and Southern Maryland

Northern Virginia

Impacts

Wind chills as low as 15 below zero may cause hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken

Additional Details

Wind chills will stay at or below zero through Saturday due to cold temperatures and wind

Precautionary / Preparedness Actions

Limit time outdoors and use caution when traveling outside

Wear warm layers, including a hat and gloves

Keep pets indoors as much as possible

Ensure outdoor animals have warm, dry shelter, adequate food, and unfrozen water

