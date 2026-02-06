DC weather: Snow showers could snarl Friday commute ahead of dangerous cold, high winds
WASHINGTON - Snow showers are hitting the Washington, D.C., region Friday afternoon and evening as dangerously cold air settles in for the weekend.
Snow falling in Virginia, Maryland
Light snow began falling east of I-81 shortly before 2:00 p.m. Light snow accumulation has been reported across the Shenandoah Valley, according to NWS.
FOX 5's Caitlin Roth says the snow showers are "definitely a concern" for anyone hitting the road Friday evening, especially to the west of the D.C. metro area. Though flurries could just miss the D.C. area, by 7:00 p.m. the threat should be mostly out of the area, except in the mountains where it will snow all night.
Friday snow forecast
What we know:
FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says temperatures will start the day in the teens and 20s under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Clouds will thicken through the afternoon, with scattered snow showers developing any time after 3 p.m. Not everyone will see flakes, but some spots could pick up a light coating.
The snow may create slick conditions and slowdowns during the Friday evening commute. The system is quick‑moving and should exit the region between 11 p.m. and midnight.
"It won't be a lot of snow," said FOX 5's Tucker Barnes. "But the timing will be such that if we get a quick whiteout for 15 minutes while everybody's driving home from work and school, it could be some problems."
For our neighbors in West Virginia and Allegheny up through Central Pennsylvania, they'll be seeing heavy amounts of snow and near blizzard-like conditions later Friday night.
Snow forecast timing
- Mid–late afternoon: Snow showers begin developing, with the best chances in the mountains.
- Mountains: A couple inches possible where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect.
- 3–7 p.m.: Spotty snow showers may break out across the DC region and could affect the evening commute.
The incoming Arctic blast has prompted a Cold Weather Advisory and a High Wind Warning for D.C., much of Maryland, and northern Virginia. Wind chills could drop as low as 15 below zero, and gusts up to 60 mph are possible.
The National Weather Service warns that strong winds could cause scattered damage and power outages from early Saturday morning through Saturday evening. The dangerously low wind chills could lead to hypothermia if proper precautions aren’t taken.
Highs will struggle to reach 20 degrees Saturday, but it will feel well below zero with the wind. Conditions improve slightly on Sunday, though temperatures will remain in the low 20s.
A gradual warmup arrives next week, with several days in the 40s expected.
HIGH WIND WARNING
Here's when high wind warnings have been issued:
- From: 4 AM EST Saturday
- To: 7 PM EST Saturday
What
- Northwest winds 20–30 mph
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
Where
- Portions of Washington, DC
- Central and Southern Maryland
- Northern Virginia
Impacts
- Trees and power lines may be blown down
- Widespread power outages expected
- Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles
Additional Details
- Wind chills will remain at or below zero during the day Saturday due to strong winds and cold temperatures
Precautionary / Preparedness Actions
- Stay in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm
- Avoid windows
- Watch for falling debris and tree limbs
- Use extra caution while driving
COLD WEATHER ADVISORY
- From: 4 AM EST Saturday
- To: 10 AM EST Sunday
What
- Very cold wind chills as low as 13 below zero
Where
- Portions of Washington, DC
- Central and Southern Maryland
- Northern Virginia
Impacts
- Wind chills as low as 15 below zero may cause hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken
Additional Details
- Wind chills will stay at or below zero through Saturday due to cold temperatures and wind
Precautionary / Preparedness Actions
- Limit time outdoors and use caution when traveling outside
- Wear warm layers, including a hat and gloves
- Keep pets indoors as much as possible
- Ensure outdoor animals have warm, dry shelter, adequate food, and unfrozen water
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.