DC weather: Showers, thunderstorms Thursday as temperatures fall into the 60s

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday. Temperatures fall into the 60s with cooler conditions through the afternoon. Rain chances increase after 5 p.m. with steadier showers overnight.



Showers and thunderstorms are likely across the Washington, D.C. region Thursday as temperatures fall into the 60s, marking the start of a wet stretch expected to last into the holiday weekend.

What we know:

Cloudy skies and upper‑60s early Thursday will be the warmest of the day. Conditions will turn cooler through the afternoon. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says to bring an extra layer and rain gear as scattered showers develop.

Only a few light sprinkles were moving through the area early, but a larger system of moisture to the north and west is expected to push in later. Rain chances increase after 5 p.m., with steadier showers likely overnight.

Friday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s and periods of rain making much of the day a washout. Showers are likely to continue into Saturday as the system lingers across the region.

Between now and Memorial Day, parts of the area could see 2.5 to 3 inches of rain, helping chip away at ongoing drought conditions.

The holiday weekend starts cool and wet, but conditions get a little better Sunday into Monday. Highs return to the mid‑70s for Memorial Day, with near‑80 degree temperatures and drier weather expected by the middle of next week.

Memorial Day Holiday Extended Weekend Weather Forecast

Thursday

Chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m.; high near 66.

Tonight

Showers likely, possibly a thunderstorm before 4 a.m.; low around 54.

Friday

Showers; high near 62.

Friday Night

Showers; low around 51.

Saturday

Showers, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m.; high near 62.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers; low around 54.

Sunday

Chance of showers before 8 a.m.; mostly cloudy; high near 75.

Sunday Night

Chance of showers after 2 a.m.; mostly cloudy; low around 61.

Memorial Day

Chance of showers; mostly cloudy; high near 79.

Monday Night

Chance of showers; mostly cloudy; low around 63.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ DC weather: Showers, thunderstorms Thursday as temperatures fall into the 60s