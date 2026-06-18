The Brief Morning starts in the mid‑70s with higher humidity and mostly cloudy skies. Storms possible after 2 p.m. mainly from the District southward. High near 94 degrees with a low severe weather risk.



A hot, humid Thursday is ahead for the Washington, D.C. region, with partly sunny skies and the chance for showers and thunderstorms as temperatures climb toward 94 degrees.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the area is under a low severe weather risk, with storms expected to be limited but capable of producing heavy downpours. The best chance for storms develops after 2 p.m., mainly from the District southward.

Morning temperatures start in the mid‑70s with higher humidity and mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to pull in warmer, more humid air, helping fuel the afternoon storm chance.

Clouds and scattered showers linger to the west, with activity shifting east through the day. The system is expected to weaken as it reaches the D.C. region, though isolated storms may still form.

Another round of showers may redevelop early Friday, especially along the I‑95 corridor. Conditions should gradually improve through the day, setting up a drier weekend. Father’s Day on Sunday also marks the first day of summer.

Weather Timeline

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; partly sunny with a high near 94.

Thursday Overnight

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 5 a.m.; increasing clouds with a low around 70.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then gradual clearing with a high near 84.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday; highs near 94 degrees