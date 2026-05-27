DC weather: Showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday amid slight severe risk

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday with patchy morning fog and highs near 80 degrees. Warm, humid and unsettled conditions continue with a slight risk for severe weather. Heavy downpours and localized flooding are possible before cooler, drier air arrives Thursday.



Showers and thunderstorms are likely across the Washington, D.C., region Wednesday, with patchy morning fog and highs near 80 degrees. The most significant threat from any stronger storms will be heavy downpours falling on already saturated ground.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a round of quickly developing showers moved during the early morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s and warm, humid conditions.

Conditions remain unstable and unsettled for one more day, Grenda says, with possibly the warmest temperatures of the week expected this afternoon.

Humidity will stay high, and rain gear will be needed as showers pass through at times. The threat for thunderstorms is possible in the early afternoon before conditions quiet down later tonight.

The region is under a slight risk for severe weather, and any storm that forms could turn severe. Heavy downpours are the primary concern, with localized flooding possible in areas that see repeated storms. Any storms will be isolated, not a widespread threat.

Highs reach near 80 degrees Wednesday before cooler, drier air arrives Thursday. Sunshine returns Friday with lower humidity and breezy conditions to finish the week. The weekend looks dry and cooler, with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid‑70s.

Wednesday Storm Timing

Morning (4–9 a.m.)

- Showers moved through during the early morning.

- Patchy morning fog and very humid air across the region.

- Additional quickly developing showers possible at times.

Late Morning to Early Afternoon (10 a.m.–2 p.m.)

- Humidity stays high with temperatures climbing near 80 degrees.

- The threat for thunderstorms is possible in the early afternoon.

- Heavy downpours are the biggest concern on saturated ground.

Late Afternoon to Evening (3–8 p.m.)

- Any storms that form could turn severe but will be isolated, not widespread.

- Localized flooding is possible in areas that see repeated storms.

- Conditions begin to quiet down later tonight.

Overnight

- Storm activity tapers off and settles.

- Cooler, drier air arrives Thursday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday