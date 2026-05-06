The Brief Gusty winds linger with clouds, showers and a few storms. Intermittent showers arrive around sunrise and continue through the day. Highs reach the mid‑70s before cooler air moves in Thursday.



Clouds, showers and a few storms are expected across the Washington, D.C., region on Wednesday.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says gusty winds that developed Tuesday will linger through much of the day, with peak gusts near 30 mph. Winds will keep temperatures mild, though not as warm as Tuesday because of increasing clouds and rain. Morning temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s, with highs reaching the mid‑70s by the afternoon.

Cloud cover is already in place, and showers are approaching ahead of a cold front moving through. That front will push moisture into the region over the next several hours and bring cooler air by Thursday.

Intermittent showers are expected to arrive around sunrise during the morning commute and continue through the day. It won’t be a washout, Grenda says, but periods of rain will develop through the afternoon and evening, with a rumble of thunder possible. The unsettled pattern continues into Thursday, with clouds, cooler temperatures and a few lingering showers.

Wednesday’s high is around 74 degrees. Temperatures drop into the low 60s Thursday, the coolest day of the week. Sunshine returns Friday with highs near 70 degrees. A few showers may start the weekend, but Sunday looks mainly dry with evening thunderstorms possible and temperatures near 80 degrees for Mother’s Day.

Wednesday forecast timeline

Showers arrive during the morning.

Thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m.

Evening hours bring likely showers and thunderstorms with a low around 52.

Gusty winds overnight as cooler air moves in.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ DC weather: Showers, storms expected Wednesday