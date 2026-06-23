The Brief Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected Tuesday as the region cleans up. Strong winds brought down trees and power lines from D.C. southward toward the Eastern Shore. Conditions improve by sunset before drier, sunnier weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.



Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected Tuesday as the Washington, D.C., region continues cleaning up from severe weather that swept through Monday night.

What we know:

Many areas remain dry early, but rain is expected to move in by mid to late morning, with additional showers lingering into the afternoon.

Higher humidity remains in place as crews work to clear debris and restore service in hard‑hit communities, including parts of Burke, Virginia, where strong winds brought down large trees, snapped power poles and damaged homes. Storm reports from Monday show most of the activity concentrated from D.C. southward toward the Eastern Shore.

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Showers will continue to develop through midday, with a few storms possible mainly south of D.C. near Richmond. Conditions are expected to improve by sunset as a cold front moves through, setting up a stretch of drier, sunnier weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs near 78 degrees. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday before heat and humidity build again Friday, bringing another chance for storms late in the day and into Saturday. Sunday looks drier with temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s.

DC weather: Showers, possible thunderstorm Tuesday as region cleans up from storm