Flight-control component found separated after fatal Fredericksburg plane crash, NTSB says

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The Brief The pilot was conducting a test flight after repairs to an experimental Montana Coyote airplane. Surveillance video showed the plane enter a descending spiral while returning to Shannon Airport. Investigators found the left aileron torque tube separated, but the NTSB has not determined what caused the crash.



Federal investigators found a separated flight-control component in the wreckage of an experimental airplane that crashed near Shannon Airport last month, killing 78-year-old pilot Rowland "Rolly" Babcock Jr.

What happened

The experimental Montana Coyote airplane crashed around 11:05 a.m. July 14 near Fredericksburg. The aircraft was substantially damaged, and the pilot was fatally injured.

Family members told investigators the pilot was conducting a flight test after completing repairs related to a ground loop during an earlier test flight in May 2024.

Surveillance video showed the plane departing Runway 24 at Shannon Airport around 10:49 a.m. It flew south of the airport before returning several minutes later.

Plane entered descending spiral

The plane was captured on video approaching Runway 24 before beginning a right turn and moving away from the runway centerline.

The NTSB said the plane’s bank angle then suddenly increased, its nose dropped and it entered a descending right spiral.

The aircraft disappeared behind a tree line in a nose-low, inverted right bank.

A pilot-rated witness told investigators the engine appeared to be operating normally. The witness also reported hearing an increase in engine noise as the plane descended.

What investigators found

The plane came to rest in an equipment storage lot about 0.13 nautical miles from the threshold of Runway 24.

Investigators found the aircraft on its right side. The right wing had separated at the wing root, while the left wing was partially separated at the forward spar.

Flight-control continuity was confirmed for the elevator, rudder and right aileron. However, investigators found that the left aileron torque tube had separated from the fuselage bellcrank.

The NTSB said no bending or witness marks were observed on the tube or its attachment housing. The corresponding right-side component remained secure.

The report does not say whether the separated component contributed to the crash.

Aircraft parts retained for testing

Investigators could not rotate the engine crankshaft by hand because of damage to the forward engine case.

The magnetos were removed and tested, with spark observed on all leads. The fuel system was damaged in several places, and fuel was found only in the fuel selector.

The aircraft’s flight display and both aileron torque tube and bellcrank assemblies were retained for additional examination.

Who was the pilot?

Virginia State Police previously identified the pilot as 78-year-old Rowland "Rolly" Babcock Jr. of Ruther Glen. He was the only person aboard the airplane.

Babcock led the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program and supported Shannon Airport’s Harvest Festival, according to a tribute shared by airport officials.

"Year after year, he generously gave of his time, his talents, and his heart to help introduce young people and families to the joy and wonder of aviation," airport officials said.

What's next:

The NTSB’s findings are preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.

The report does not identify a probable cause. That determination will be included in the agency’s final report.