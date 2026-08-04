Freedom 250 Grand Prix extended to 250 miles to honor America’s 250th birthday
WASHINGTON - The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be expanded to a full 250‑mile race to mark America’s 250th birthday, officials announced.
Organizers said the race will increase from 125 laps to 147 laps, creating a true 250‑mile course through the streets of the nation’s capital.
The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 23, on a 1.7‑mile, seven‑turn street circuit that winds past some of Washington, D.C.’s most iconic landmarks and around the National Mall.
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Sunday’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES race is scheduled to begin shortly after 1 p.m., with the 147‑lap event airing live on FOX.
Officials said the expanded distance is expected to require an additional pit stop compared with the original race plan.
Virtual preview shows IndyCar’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix racing past DC landmarks
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.