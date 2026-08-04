Freedom 250 Grand Prix extended to 250 miles to honor America’s 250th birthday

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be expanded to a full 250‑mile race to mark America’s 250th birthday, officials announced.

Organizers said the race will increase from 125 laps to 147 laps, creating a true 250‑mile course through the streets of the nation’s capital.

The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 23, on a 1.7‑mile, seven‑turn street circuit that winds past some of Washington, D.C.’s most iconic landmarks and around the National Mall.

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Sunday’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES race is scheduled to begin shortly after 1 p.m., with the 147‑lap event airing live on FOX.

Officials said the expanded distance is expected to require an additional pit stop compared with the original race plan.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Virtual preview shows IndyCar’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix racing past DC landmarks