Residents across DMV wake to storm damage, power outages as more thunderstorms threaten Tuesday

The Brief Residents wake to storm damage after heavy storms swept through Monday night. Strong winds and heavy rain brought down trees, power lines and damaged homes. Road closures remain in place as crews work to restore service and clear debris.



Residents across the Washington, D.C., region are waking up to storm damage and power outages Tuesday after heavy storms swept through the area Monday night, with crews working to restore service as more thunderstorms remain possible later today.

Strong winds and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines across parts of Virginia and Maryland, leaving behind damaged homes, blocked roads and widespread outages.

In Fairfax County, FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh found significant damage along Guinea Road in Burke, where large trees snapped power poles, littered debris across roadways and left several neighborhoods in the dark.

Crews spent the early morning hours replacing poles, clearing debris and working to restore electricity. Dominion Energy trucks were seen throughout the area as workers dealt with fallen trees, damaged roofs and shattered windows. Residents described a frightening few minutes as the storm hit, with hail, shaking homes and debris crashing onto houses.

Road closures remain in place in several communities due to downed trees and power lines. Utility companies are urging residents to avoid any downed lines and report them immediately.

Cleanup efforts are expected to continue throughout the day as crews assess damage, make repairs and respond to additional calls. Residents with storm damage or information to share can contact FOX 5 at Fox5DC.com or call the newsroom at 202‑895‑3000.

Tuesday Weather Timeline

Tuesday: Showers and storms before 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms through 5 p.m.

High near 78 with light winds and gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy before clearing, with a low around 62 degrees.

Check Power Outages

Power outage check for the major utilities serving Washington, D.C., the Maryland suburbs and northern Virginia.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Residents across DMV wake to storm damage, power outages as more thunderstorms threaten Tuesday