Showers, patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies will linger over the Washington, D.C. region Tuesday, keeping highs in the 70s. The dreary pattern holds through midweek before sunshine finally returns.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says clouds and areas of fog early Tuesday, with temperatures starting in the 60s and climbing back into the mid‑ to upper‑70s by afternoon.

Spotty showers are possible through the morning and early afternoon, especially from the city southward. Conditions remain humid throughout the day.

The gloom continues Wednesday with the chance for morning fog and a better opportunity for late‑day showers and storms. A stronger midweek system will finally bring in cooler, drier air to end the workweek.

Sunshine returns Thursday, followed by a mostly sunny Friday. The weekend looks dry and less humid, with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Showers, fog and clouds Tuesday

Dense Fog Advisory Tuesday (National Weather Service)

WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

WHAT: Visibility less than one-quarter of a mile in dense fog.

WHERE: Carroll, Cecil, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, and Southeast Harford Counties. Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast, and southeast Pennsylvania.

IMPACTS: Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.