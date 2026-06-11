Woman killed by fallen tree in Montgomery County

The Brief A woman was killed by a fallen tree in Matthew Henson State Park in Montgomery County Thursday. The woman has not yet been identified. Much of the DMV was under a severe thunderstorm warning when the incident was reported.



A woman was killed by a falling tree in a Maryland state park Thursday night, park officials confirmed to FOX 5 DC.

What we know:

Montgomery County officials first reported the incident around 9 p.m. on a trail in Matthew Henson State Park, off of Georgia Avenue. The woman was reportedly pinned under the tree after it fell.

Paramedics responding to the scene found the woman with life-threatening injuries. Officials with the Maryland-National Capital Park Police later confirmed that the woman had died from her injuries.

Dig deeper:

Much of the DMV, including Montgomery County, was under severe thunderstorm warnings at the time the incident was reported Thursday.

RELATED: DC weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for much of DMV Thursday night

Several other areas in the county reported fallen trees due to high winds.

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been identified.