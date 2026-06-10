UFC Freedom250: Road and park closures near White House; how to get to The Ellipse

The nation's capital is gearing up as the Ultimate Fighting Championship brings its Freedom250 fight and Fan Fest to the White House in June.

While the event promises lots of excitement, local commuters, tourists and residents should prepare for significant disruptions.

What we know:

The National Park Service, in coordination with the United States Secret Service, is enforcing a massive perimeter shutdown around the White House to ensure security, facilitate staging and manage the massive influx of ticketed guests.

When are the closures happening?

Timeline:

The disruptions span over a month to accommodate the extensive setup, the event itself and the subsequent tear-down.

The main closure period began on May 20 and extends through Sunday, June 28, at 11:59 p.m. A heightened security period with additional closures will begin at midnight on Friday, June 12, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 15.

Road and park closures

Local perspective:

If your daily route or sightseeing plans take you near the White House, you will likely need a detour. Fencing will be erected to enforce the closure of the following areas:

From May 20 to June 28:

The Ellipse: The entire Ellipse, including its side panels, internal roadways, and sidewalks.

E Street NW: Closed between 15th Street NW and 17th Street NW, including the adjacent north and south sidewalks.

Pennsylvania Avenue NW: Closed from 15th Street NW to 17th Street NW, including the White House Sidewalk between East and West Executive Avenues. (Note: Parts of this sidewalk are already closed due to ongoing White House construction).

Surrounding Parks: Lafayette Park (mostly closed already due to construction), State Place, Sherman Park, and the park surrounding the First Division Monument.

No parking zones:

These streets will be emergency No Parking zones from Thursday, June 11 at 6 a.m. through Monday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m.:

17th Street from New York Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from Upper Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

Road Closures

Street Closures related to the UFC Freedom 250 fight at the White House on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

The following roads will be closed from 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 through 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 15:

17th Street from New York Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Upper Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

E Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW (hotel traffic permitted from 14th Street)

E Street/Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Closed on Friday, June 12, from noon to 11:59 p.m.:

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Independence Avenue, SW

Closed on Friday, June 12, from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Memorial Bridge

Parkway Drive from Potomac River Freeway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 14th Street, NW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue to 12th Street, SW

Westbound I-395 Exit 4B to Maine Avenue/12th Street (all traffic diverted to westbound I-395)

Emergency No Parking Zones from 10 p.m. on Friday, June 12, through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 15:

17th Street from H Street to New York Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

G Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

F Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 18th Street, NW

22nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 21st Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street to Upper Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 13th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street/Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 14th Steet to 12th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to Independence Avenue, SW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, June 12, through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 15:

17th Street from H Street to New York Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

G Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

F Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

22nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 21st Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street to Upper Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW (hotel traffic permitted from 14th Street)

F Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW (no westbound traffic)

E Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to Independence Avenue, SW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 15:

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 18th Street, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 9th Street, NW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit E Street /I -66 (all traffic sent toward I-66 West)

Northbound Potomac River Freeway exit E Street /I -66 (all traffic sent toward I-66 West)

Eastbound I-66 / TR Bridge exits toward Constitution Avenue (all traffic sent toward Whitehurst Freeway/ I-66)

Eastbound I-66 / TR Bridge exits toward E Street / Whitehurst Freeway (all traffic sent toward Whitehurst Freeway)

No Parking from 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 14 through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 15:

H Street from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

Closed from 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 14 through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 15:

H Street from 18th Street to 15th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street to H Street, NW

17th Street from K Street to H Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

17th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

16th Street from I Street to H Street, NW

15th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Vermont Avenue from I Street to H Street, NW

I Street from 17th Street to 14th Street, NW

Closed intermittently between Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 14th Street, SW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue to 12th Street, SW

Westbound I-395 Exit 4B to Maine Avenue/12th Street (all traffic diverted to westbound I-395)

How to get to Freedom250 Fan Fest

What you can do:

Since vehicular access is severely restricted and no parking will be available near The Ellipse, attendees will have to be strategic. Here are the best ways to navigate the closures and get to the gates:

Take the Metro: Do not attempt to drive near the White House. Instead, take the Metro to nearby stations such as Federal Triangle (Blue/Orange/Silver lines), Metro Center (Red/Blue/Orange/Silver lines), or Farragut West (Blue/Orange/Silver lines). From there, you can walk toward the perimeter.

Prepare for a walking detour: Because you cannot cut through Lafayette Park, E Street, or the Ellipse itself, you will need to walk around the heavily fenced perimeter to reach the designated Secret Service entry points.

Beware of sidewalk closures (June 12–15): If you are attending during the peak event days, pay close attention to your walking route. You will not be able to use the northern sidewalk of Constitution Avenue (between 15th and 17th), the eastern sidewalk of 15th Street, or the western sidewalk of 17th Street. You will need to use the opposite sides of these streets to navigate around the perimeter.

Ride-share drop-offs: If you are using Uber, Lyft, or a taxi, expect to be dropped off several blocks away from the event. Instruct your driver to drop you off north of H Street or south of Constitution Avenue to avoid getting caught in turnaround traffic near the hard closures.

Arrive early for security screening: All ticketed guests must pass through airport-style security sweeps. If you are bringing an allowed electronic device like a tablet, you will be redirected to a specific X-ray line.

Related article

Prohibited items

Dig deeper:

The Secret Service is enforcing strict public use limitations for those attending UFC Freedom250 events. Prohibited items include: