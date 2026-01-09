The Brief Scattered showers develop Friday afternoon. Steadier, heavier rain arrives Saturday. Sunday turns dry and cooler.



Scattered showers are expected Friday ahead of steadier rain that will bring a soggy weekend to the Washington, D.C., region.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the chance for showers develops Friday from mid- to late afternoon. Intermittent showers are likely around 3 or 4 p.m. and will continue into the evening. Temperatures on Friday will be mild with highs near 56 degrees.

After a brief overnight break, steadier rain moves in early Saturday and builds through the afternoon. Grenda says rain could turn heavy at times and may continue late into the evening.

What's next:

Conditions dry out Sunday as temperatures fall into the 40s to end the weekend and start next week.

Temperatures stay in the 40s early next week, with a chance of rain Wednesday and a possible rain/snow mix Thursday.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ DC weather: Scattered showers Friday; wet weekend ahead