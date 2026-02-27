DC weather: Patchy fog slows Friday morning commute

Dense fog settled over much of the Washington, D.C., region Friday, creating chilly, damp conditions and reducing visibility on the roads.

The fog is thicker in spots, especially around Frederick, Hagerstown and low‑lying areas, with visibility dropping below a quarter‑mile in some locations.

The National Weather Service says temperatures have dipped into the upper 20s and low 30s in parts of the region, raising the risk of freezing fog. Any leftover moisture from Thursday’s rain could also create icy patches.

Drivers are urged to slow down, increase following distance and use low‑beam headlights in dense fog.

Road surfaces that look wet may actually be icy, especially early in the morning.

