DC weather: Patchy drizzle, fog Wednesday as warm weekend nears

The Brief Patchy drizzle and fog keep the D.C. area damp and chilly with highs in the low 50s. Light showers and fog return Thursday and Friday. A warmup arrives this weekend, with temperatures jumping into the 70s Saturday.



Patchy drizzle and areas of fog across the Washington, D.C region Wednesday will keep conditions damp and chilly with highs in the low 50s.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the morning commute will be wet, but temperatures remain well above freezing, so icy spots aren’t expected. Fog may thicken at times, especially in a few isolated areas, reducing visibility through much of the morning.

Morning temperatures hover in the 40s for a slightly milder start, but still cold enough for a coat and rain gear. Light drizzle continues on and off throughout the afternoon, making for another gray, unsettled day.

The same pattern repeats Thursday and Friday with more clouds, occasional light showers, and some lingering fog. Areas south and west of the city may warm into the 60s on Thursday, while spots north and east stay cooler with scattered showers.

What's next:

The dreary stretch wraps up by the weekend with temperatures that are expected to jump into the 70s on Saturday, with even warmer weather likely early next week.

