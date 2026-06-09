The Brief Partly sunny and seasonable Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Hotter and more humid weather moves in Wednesday with storm chances. Heat peaks Thursday and Friday as daily storms continue into the weekend.



A partly sunny and seasonable Tuesday is ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with highs near 83 degrees, before hotter, stormier weather moves in midweek.

What we know:

Early morning temperatures started in the mid‑60s, with a few cooler pockets around the area. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Tuesday will be one of the more comfortable days of the week, with lower humidity and dry conditions holding across the region. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says clouds will linger, but the region should see enough sunshine for a warm, pleasant afternoon.

Beginning on Wednesday, a stretch of hotter and more humid weather will move in. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, and the return of higher humidity will bring the chance for afternoon thunderstorms each day through the end of the week.

Grenda says Wednesday may also bring morning showers, followed by additional storms later in the day. Some storms could be strong, and the region could use the rainfall after several dry days.

The heat will peak Thursday and Friday, when temperatures and humidity rise. Daily storm chances will continue into the weekend as the summerlike pattern settles in.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Partly sunny Tuesday before heat and storms return midweek

DC weather timeline

Tuesday — Mostly cloudy, high near 83.

Tonight — Slight chance of showers overnight.

Wednesday — Chance of showers; thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., high near 88.

Wednesday night — Chance of showers and storms before 8 p.m.

Thursday — Chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 95.

Thursday night — Chance of showers and storms before 2 a.m.

Friday — Chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m., partly sunny, high near 96.

Friday night — Chance of showers and storms before 2 a.m.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, high near 90.

Saturday night — Mostly clear.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, high near 91.

Sunday night — Chance of showers, partly cloudy.