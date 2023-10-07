DC Weather: Northwesterly breezes to bring in cooler air Saturday, highs in the 60s

After morning rain showers along a departing cold front, sunshine is rapidly emerging west to east today. Northwesterly breezes will bring in cooler air, offsetting the warming effects of any sunshine. Highs will peak in the upper 60s.

With a lack of cloud cover in place, lows will fall to around 50 downtown thanks to radiational cooling, with 40s north and west.

Sunday will feature highs in the upper 50s over the Potomac Highlands, and mid-60s closer to D.C.

A "bowling ball" upper level low — or a pocket of high altitude cold air, low pressure and spin nestled within a dip in the jet stream — will lurk to our northwest over the coming days. On Monday, a subtle pocket of mid-level spin will pivot around the periphery of our low, causing isolated spritzes on Monday evening.

Some moderation in temperatures will occur midweek.



