The Brief A mostly sunny and comfortable Tuesday is expected with highs near 76 degrees. A cool start before temperatures rise through the morning. Summer conditions return by Thursday and Friday, with highs potentially reaching the 90s.



A mostly sunny and comfortable Tuesday is ahead for the Washington, D.C. region, with high temperatures near 76 degrees.

Overnight lows dipped into the 50s, bringing a cool start before temperatures rise through the morning. Light layers may be needed early Tuesday before conditions warm.

DC weather: Mostly sunny Tuesday near 76 degrees; 90s expected to start the weekend

A few showers have developed over the mountains, but they are not expected to affect the D.C. area. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the region will remain dry through the end of the week and possibly into the start of the weekend.

Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to be slightly below average, and the low humidity will make for a refreshing day. Wednesday will stay dry with low humidity but bring a warmer feel, with highs climbing into the mid‑80s.

By Thursday and Friday, summer conditions return, with highs potentially reaching the 90s and humidity building into the weekend. The hotter, more humid conditions will bring a chance for showers and storms by Sunday and Monday afternoons.

DC weather: Mostly sunny Tuesday near 76 degrees; 90s expected to start the weekend