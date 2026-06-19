The Brief Morning scattered showers clear to afternoon sunshine Friday. Highs reach near 84 degrees as drier air settles in. Dry, warm weekend ahead with mid‑80s Saturday and Sunday.



Early morning scattered showers will give way to afternoon sunshine across the Washington, D.C., region Friday, with highs near 84 degrees.

Most areas are starting the day under cloud cover as the last of the morning showers move through. A passing cold front will help clear skies and bring drier conditions.

DC weather: Morning showers clear to afternoon sunshine Friday

High temperatures on Friday will reach near 84 degrees. Rain will fully exit by late morning, leaving dry weather for Friday afternoon.

Overnight lows will fall into the mid‑60s as drier air settles in and humidity continues to drop. Drier conditions continue through Saturday and Sunday. The weekend looks great for outdoor plans with highs in the mid‑80s on Saturday and slightly warmer on Sunday for Father’s Day,

The next chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder arrives on Monday before conditions dry out again Tuesday and Wednesday.

DC weather: Morning showers clear to afternoon sunshine Friday