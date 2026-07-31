FAA completes environmental review for Washington Manassas Airport commercial passenger service plan

The Brief FAA issues a Finding of No Significant Impact and Record of Decision. The decision clears a major federal hurdle. Avports plans commercial service for the region.



The Federal Aviation Administration has completed its environmental assessment review of Avports’ proposal to launch commercial passenger service at Washington Manassas Airport, issuing a Finding of No Significant Impact and Record of Decision.

What we know:

The decision clears a major federal hurdle and allows Avports to begin seeking required state and local approvals before construction can move forward.

The FAA’s decision follows a review process that included detailed technical analysis and opportunities for public input.

Avports and the City of Manassas plan to add commercial service at the airport, creating a fourth passenger option for the Washington, D.C. region.

Officials said the project will feature an efficient terminal and lower operating costs for airlines, expanding affordable travel options and supporting regional economic growth.

Airport leaders and local officials called the FAA’s decision a significant milestone and said they will continue working toward completing certification requirements and preparing for commercial operations.