DC Public Schools says cybersecurity incident may have exposed student data

The Brief DCPS says an unauthorized third party potentially accessed student data. Officials removed student data and contacted OCTO and law enforcement. DCPS is not aware of any misuse but urges families to remain vigilant.



DC Public Schools says a recent cybersecurity incident may have exposed student information stored in a web‑based application used for Summer Learning registration.

What we know:

Officials say an unauthorized third party potentially accessed the data. After learning of the incident, DCPS contacted the DC Office of the Chief Technology Officer to investigate, removed student data from the affected application and notified law enforcement.

The student information that may have been accessed includes name, student identification number, date of birth, school and grade level, parent or guardian name, home address and phone number.

DCPS says it is conducting a comprehensive review of systems and processes connected to the incident and evaluating additional safeguards to reduce the risk of future incidents.

Officials say they are not aware of any misuse of the potentially accessed information but are urging families to remain vigilant against unsolicited calls, emails, text messages or other requests for personal information.