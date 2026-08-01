Maryland AG investigating deadly police shooting at Fort Washington Park

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The Brief Police responded to reports of a shooting and a man walking near the river with a gun. A Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer shot the man during an encounter. Investigators recovered a handgun near the man, who died at the scene.



Maryland’s attorney general is investigating after a park police officer fatally shot a man near the river at Fort Washington Park Friday evening.

What happened

Officers were called to the park shortly after 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting and a man walking near the river with a gun.

A Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer encountered the man near the river, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

During the encounter, the officer fired his service weapon and struck the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gun recovered

Investigators said a handgun was recovered near the man.

The preliminary account did not say whether the man pointed or fired the weapon before the officer opened fire.

No officers were injured.

Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department also responded, while U.S. Park Police arrived shortly after the shooting to assist.

Investigation underway

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

The identities of the man and the officer involved had not been released. The division generally releases those names within two business days, although the timeline may be extended.

Body camera footage is generally released within 20 business days, but investigators said delays are possible while interviews are completed, witnesses’ identities are protected or the man’s family is given time to view the footage.

How to help

Anyone with information, cellphone video or private surveillance footage is asked to contact the Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070.