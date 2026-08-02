Shooting at car meetup in Prince George's County prompts urgent warning from police

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The Brief A female victim was injured in an early Sunday morning shooting at a car meetup in Prince George's County. Law enforcement issued a strong warning about the dangers of these events and reminded the public of severe legal consequences. It comes just one day after a 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a car meetup in nearby Prince William County.



A female victim was injured in a shooting at a car meetup in Prince George's County this weekend as law enforcement issue a stern warning about the dangers connected to such events.

What we know:

Officers responded to the University of Maryland Capital Region Hospital after a gunshot victim walked into the facility just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities determined that she was shot by a suspect while attending a car meetup in the 2300 block of Beaver Road.

What we don't know:

Details about the victim's age, suspect's identity, arrests and a motive have yet to be released.

What they're saying:

The violent incident underscores ongoing concerns from local officials regarding underground car meetups.

"People have been injured and killed at car meetups," the Prince George's Police Department said in a statement on X. "And despite all warnings from the chief, people continue to put themselves at risk. Property and cars are damaged. Many drivers are there to sell dangerous drugs and are in possession of weapons."

Authorities are urging parents to discuss the life-threatening dangers of car meetups with their children, along with the legal consequences. Participants and spectators can be arrested, face heavy fines and have their vehicles impounded.

"Do not participate. It is not worth the cost and the consequences," the department said.

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Dig deeper:

Just a day ago, a 16-year-old boy was shot at a large car meetup in Prince William County in Virginia. He was hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries as police continue to search for the shooter.