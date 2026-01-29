DC Weather LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous cold grips DMV amid ongoing ice and snow cleanup
WASHINGTON - Dangerously cold temperatures continue to blanket the Washington, D.C. region as residents and crews work to clear ice and snow from secondary roads and neighborhoods.
6:45 a.m. Work continues to reach secondary roads and subdivision streets in Virginia.
6:10 a.m. DCPS will open following a two-hour delay on Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30.
6 a.m. Black ice reported — use caution on the roadways.
5:30 a.m. Early morning wind chills below zero.
5 a.m. Metro Rail, Bus and Access operate on a regular schedule Thursday morning.
