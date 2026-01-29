Expand / Collapse search

DC Weather LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous cold grips DMV amid ongoing ice and snow cleanup

By , and
Updated  January 29, 2026 6:49am EST
Weather
FOX 5 DC
Dangerous cold temperatures; snowstorm cleanup continues | FOX 5 AT 4AM

Dangerous cold temperatures; snowstorm cleanup continues | FOX 5 AT 4AM

Dangerously cold temperatures continue to grip the Washington, D.C. region on Thursday as the area continues to clean up from the weekend snowstorm.

WASHINGTON - Dangerously cold temperatures continue to blanket the Washington, D.C. region as residents and crews work to clear ice and snow from secondary roads and neighborhoods.

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.

LIVE STORM UPDATES

6:45 a.m. Work continues to reach secondary roads and subdivision streets in Virginia.

6:10 a.m. DCPS will open following a two-hour delay on Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30.

6 a.m. Black ice reported — use caution on the roadways.

5:30 a.m. Early morning wind chills below zero.

Early morning wind chills below zero

5 a.m. Metro Rail, Bus and Access operate on a regular schedule Thursday morning.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.  

WeatherNewsWashington, D.C.MarylandVirginia