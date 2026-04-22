The Brief Late morning showers are possible Wednesday as temperatures reach 74 degrees. Most areas started in the 50s with a few isolated 40s and brief, limited showers. Highs rise into the 70s today with warmer, dry weather returning Thursday.



Late morning showers are possible Wednesday as temperatures climb to around 74 degrees, which will make for a nice warmup after Tuesday morning’s dip into the 20s.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda said temperatures were below freezing for several hours Tuesday, but Wednesday morning started nearly 30 degrees warmer in some areas. An extra layer may still be needed early, she said, though conditions feel much milder than a day earlier.

Warmer air will continue to move in through the day with a passing warm front. Most spots began the morning in the 50s, with a few isolated 40s. A few showers may move in from the north and west late in the morning into early afternoon, though most will be brief and limited. Any rain should clear by early afternoon.

Highs will reach the low to mid‑70s, bringing temperatures back to April levels. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s under clearing skies.

Dry weather returns Thursday as temperatures rise again. Highs could reach the low 80s Thursday and Friday before a cooler trend sets in for the weekend.

Both weekend days carry a chance for showers, but neither is expected to be a washout. Some rainfall is possible, with temperatures holding in the 60s early next week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Late morning showers Wednesday, highs near 74