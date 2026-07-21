Power line legal battle heads to Virginia Supreme Court: What you need to know

The Brief Opponents are taking their challenge to the Virginia Supreme Court after regulators refused to delay the project. Homeowners argue the 180‑foot towers and eminent domain concerns would alter their neighborhood. The commission says further delays could jeopardize reliable electric service across Virginia.



The fight over a controversial power line project in Loudoun County is entering a new phase. After state regulators refused to delay the project, opponents are taking their challenge to the Virginia Supreme Court.

What we know:

Homeowners say they are prepared to continue the fight, arguing the project would dramatically alter the character of their neighborhood. They point to the proposed 180‑foot towers, concerns about health and other issues, and the possibility that some homes could be taken through eminent domain.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission recently denied a request to delay Dominion Energy’s proposed Golden to Mars transmission line, Umeh says. The project calls for 185‑foot transmission towers through parts of Ashburn, including areas near homes and school property. Dominion says the line is needed to meet Northern Virginia’s growing demand for electricity, while opponents argue the route places families and students too close to high‑voltage lines and that other options should be considered.

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The commission ruled that further delays could jeopardize reliable electric service across Virginia.

One homeowner in Ashburn’s Loudoun Valley Estates said she is disappointed by the decision, noting the area’s natural environment is what drew residents there decades ago. She said neighbors plan to keep fighting until they get justice.

The dispute is expected to continue as Northern Virginia’s power needs grow and the region’s grid faces increasing strain. Homeowners say the battle extends beyond their neighborhood and could set a precedent for how similar projects are handled across the state.