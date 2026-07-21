2 shot near DC school

The Brief Two people were shot near a northwest Washington school Tuesday morning. The shooting was reported in the 4500 block of Kansas Avenue near E.L. Haynes Public Charter School. D.C. Fire and EMS transported both victims to a local hospital.



Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday morning near a northwest Washington school, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 11:44 a.m. in the 4500 block of Kansas Avenue near E.L. Haynes Public Charter School.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported both victims to a local hospital.

Police are looking for two suspects. Police say both were last scene on Lime stand‑up scooters

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.