The Brief Metro shared details about massive Red Line upgrades and upcoming shutdowns. The project includes the installation of glass screen doors on Metro platforms. The upgrades will lead to single tracking this winter and extended station shutdowns next summer.



Metro unveiled plans for the largest transformation of the Red Line in its 50-year history, while also warning commuters that additional service disruptions and closures are on the horizon.

The massive project introduces upgrades of a magnitude not seen on the Red Line in decades.

What we know:

According to newly released renderings, major changes include the installation of platform glass screen doors. These doors will open as trains arrive, creating a protective barrier between riders and the tracks to prevent falls and boost safety.

"There are kids there, and I have a service dog, and sometimes when I’m with him, and he can get too close, I get nervous and he might fall," one commuter told FOX 5’s Shirin Rajaee. "We almost lost one of my doggies just trying to get rid of the water on the tracks, so if there was doors there that would’ve happened."

Additionally, Metro is replacing the Red Line's aging signal system with smarter technology designed to increase efficiency, boost overall reliability, and lay the groundwork for future train automation.

READ MORE | WMATA board approves plan aimed at automating trains

Metro officials said the ultimate goal of the project is to create fewer service disruptions and shorter wait times for passengers.

What they're saying:

Despite the ongoing inconvenience, riders we interviewed at stations along the line generally welcomed the planned improvements.

"I think they’re necessary... it’s about being able to appreciate a resource that [we] have," said rider Martin Jones. "Now, do I wish that the ability for them to transport a little bit quicker be a little bit easier for a lot of people? But I can understand it."

Upgrades to bring shutdowns

What's next:

To execute the transformation, Metro warns riders to prepare for significant, extended shutdowns over the next two years.

Current work has already halted service along the stretch of track between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights, a closure that is expected to last through September 7.

READ MORE | Metro Red Line summer shutdown leads to long shuttle lines

Future disruptions are scheduled as follows:

This Winter: Single-tracking will take place between U Street and Georgia Avenue.

Next Summer: Extended station shutdowns will impact the Red Line between Twinbrook and Shady Grove, as well as between Union Station and Rhode Island Avenue.

Metro emphasized that these comprehensive improvements will take years to fully complete, and an exact timeline for when the new platform screen doors will be fully operational has not yet been announced.