The Brief • A very humid Wednesday brings scattered showers and highs near 84 degrees.

• Morning temperatures were in the mid‑70s with cloudy skies and early rain showers.

• Storm and possible severe weather activity becomes more widespread Thursday and Friday.

A very humid Wednesday is expected across the Washington region, with scattered showers and highs near 84 degrees.

What we know:

Morning temperatures were in the mid‑70s under cloudy skies, with a few early rain showers moving through parts of southern Maryland, Virginia and areas north toward Baltimore. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a light sprinkle was possible during the morning commute.

A stalled front that lingered over the area has shifted slightly south, allowing for peaks of sunshine. Overall, Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy and cooler than usual for July, with only isolated shower chances through the afternoon.

Storm and possible severe weather activity becomes more widespread Thursday and Friday. Grenda says we could expect storms to develop after 2 p.m. Thursday and continue into the evening, setting the stage for several afternoons of storm potential heading into the weekend.

Highs reach 84 degrees Wednesday, climb into the upper 80s Thursday and approach 90 degrees Friday. The best chance for storms arrives Thursday afternoon, Friday afternoon and during the first half of the weekend. Sunday looks more comfortable, with seasonal conditions and more sunshine returning early next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Humid, scattered showers Wednesday with highs in the 80s