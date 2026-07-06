Police investigate fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Woodbridge

article

The Brief Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy from Triangle that occurred late Sunday evening. After the gunfire, police spotted a reported suspect vehicle near Cardinal Drive and Emil Court, initiating a pursuit that ended near Powell’s Creek Boulevard and Blue Pool Lane when the driver stopped the car and fled on foot. A preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting was not a random incident.



Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy from Triangle that occurred late Sunday evening.

What we know:

According to Prince William County police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot on the 16700 block of Blackjack Oak Lane at 10:12 p.m. on July 5.

Arriving officers found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his upper body and immediately rendered aid. The victim was then transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Witnesses reported seeing a potential suspect's vehicle fleeing the area shortly after the gunfire. According to police, officers spotted a vehicle matching that description near Cardinal Drive and Emil Court later that night, initiating a pursuit after the driver refused to pull over for an attempted traffic stop.

The chase ended near Powell’s Creek Boulevard and Blue Pool Lane, where police say the driver stopped the car and fled on foot. Police were unable to apprehend the suspect.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting was not a random incident.

What we don't know:

The Prince William County Police Department's Office of Communications & Engagement has stated that the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Law enforcement has also stated they will not publicly disclose the victim's identity due to his age.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or to submit an online tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.