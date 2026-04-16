The Brief Hot, dry and sunny with highs near 95 degrees. Warm start in the 60s and low 70s before a quick warm‑up. Limited rain chances until Sunday’s cold front brings showers and cooler air.



A hot, dry and sunny day ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with possible record temperatures climbing toward 95 degrees.

What we know:

The morning starts warm, with conditions in the 60s and low 70s. Temperatures will rise quickly after sunrise and could be the hottest day of the week.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says conditions will stay dry Thursday, even as the region continues to need rainfall. Grenda says humidity will increase slightly but overall remains very dry.

Highs will reach the low to mid‑90s across much of the region by the afternoon. Anyone spending time outdoors should stay hydrated and use sun protection.

Overnight temperatures fall only into the 60s, keeping conditions warm heading into Friday. Some relief arrives at the end of the week, with highs back into the 80s on Friday.

Friday brings a limited chance of isolated pop‑up showers. Saturday stays sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. A better opportunity for rain arrives Sunday as a cold front moves through, bringing afternoon showers, cooler air and breezy conditions that will carry into early next week.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Hot, dry Thursday with highs near 95 degrees; record temps possible