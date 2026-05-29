Fuel line cut on National Mall ahead of America250 celebration, officials say

The Brief The Department of Interior is investigating construction sites on the National Mall preparing for America's 250th birthday celebrations. Crews recently discovered a cut fuel line on a light tower, which spilled diesel fuel. This incident is the second diesel fuel spill on the National Mall in the last two weeks.



Federal officials say they believe someone is trying to sabotage setup for the upcoming America250 celebration on the National Mall, after a fuel line was cut, spilling diesel fuel on the mall.

What we know:

According to the Department of the Interior, crews recently discovered a light tower with a cut fuel line.

In a statement to FOX 5, an Interior spokesperson called the incident "an attempt to stop the great work being done to celebrate our nation's 250th," going on to call it "unhinged behavior."

A similar incident was reported on the National Mall on May 20, according to multiple reports.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 has reached out to the United States Park Police and Freedom250, the organizers of the festivities on the National Mall, but have not heard back.

It's not clear how these recent incidents may affect security measures on the Mall moving forward.