A foggy, rainy start across the Washington, D.C., region Friday, with milder temperatures climbing toward 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Heavier pockets of rain moved through during the morning commute, creating slick road conditions. The warmer air settles in as the rain, and skies clear for the second half of the afternoon.

DC weather: Friday fog and rain

Expect a cool, breezy evening with temperatures dropping to around 40 degrees Friday night.

Saturday brings partly sunny skies and cooler highs in the mid‑50s.

The region is also watching the potential for a wintry mix of snow and cold rain that could move in on Sunday.

