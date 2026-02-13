The Brief Valentine’s Day brings sunshine and mid‑50s warmth.❤️ Friday starts cold with slick spots possible. Cold rain moves in Sunday with a brief wintry mix north and west of D.C.



Valentine’s Day is shaping up to be fantastic across the D.C. region, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s before temperatures slip back into the 40s and cold rain arrives Sunday.

Friday starts on a chilly note, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills making it feel about 10 degrees lower.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says to watch for slick spots on roads and sidewalks, as any melting from Thursday may have refrozen overnight. The workweek wraps up cold, with maybe a brief flurry, but otherwise dry through today and Saturday.

Overnight lows fall back to near freezing before temperatures climb into the 50s Saturday. Expect a great day for outdoor Valentine’s Day plans with sunshine and milder temperatures.

Sunday brings a big change, with chilly temperatures and cold rain for most of the DMV. A brief wintry mix is possible north and west of D.C., especially around Frederick, Hagerstown, and up toward the Maryland–Pennsylvania line.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the upside is that whatever snow and salt remains could wash away by late Sunday.

Temperatures climb again for President’s Day, reaching nearly 50 degrees on Monday and pushing toward 60 degrees by midweek.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Fantastic Valentine’s Day with sunshine, temps in the 50s