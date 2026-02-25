DC weather: Early mix possible Wednesday before a mild, breezy afternoon

The Brief Brief rain‑snow mix early before clearing and mid‑50s this afternoon. Cooler, damp Thursday with a few showers Dry Friday, warmer Saturday before a possible early‑week mix.



A brief mix of rain and snow is possible early Wednesday before the D.C. region turns milder and breezy this afternoon.

What we know:

Temperatures are above freezing during the early morning hours, says FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda. A light wind is making it feel closer to the upper 20s, but most spots are reporting upper 30s to low 40s to start the day.

Light flurries have been reported near BWI and around Baltimore, with a few flakes or a brief mix possible across the DMV. Any precipitation should be spotty and not impactful to the morning commute.

Conditions improve by midday as the mix tapers off. Skies will gradually clear, with a mix of sun and clouds returning by the afternoon. Highs climb into the mid‑50s, slightly above average. It may feel a bit cooler due to a steady breeze.

What's next:

Grenda says Thursday will bring upper 40s to low 50s with a chillier, damp feel. A few showers could develop in the afternoon, though some of the rain may stay south of the region.

The area dries out Friday before a weekend warmup. Highs could reach the low 60s on Saturday. Cooler air returns Sunday, followed by a chance of rain or a wintry mix Monday into Tuesday.

