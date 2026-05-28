DC weather: Rain moves out, mostly sunny Thursday with highs near 78 degrees

The Brief Early‑morning showers are moving out across the Washington, D.C. region. A cold front brings drier and less humid air by the afternoon. Cool mornings and mild afternoons by weekend and into next week.



A dry and mostly sunny Thursday is expected across the Washington, D.C. region, with highs near 78 degrees.

What we know:

Early‑morning showers are moving out, with the last pockets of rain shifting south and east toward parts of southern Maryland and areas near Fredericksburg.

Conditions will improve quickly as a cold front sweeps through, bringing drier and less humid air by the afternoon.

Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s to low 70s, but humidity will drop through the day. Skies will turn mostly sunny, and it will become breezy at times.

Thursday night will be cooler, with Friday morning lows in the 50s and much lower humidity.

Highs will reach the upper 70s on Friday afternoon. The weekend will feature cool mornings and mild afternoons, a pattern that continues into the middle of next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Dry, mostly sunny Thursday with highs near 78 degrees