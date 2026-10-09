The Brief Friday remains mild and dry with mid-70s highs before cloud cover increases ahead of the weekend. Hurricane Isaias remnants will bring rain to the D.C. region starting early Sunday morning. Shower activity is expected to linger into Monday morning before sunny, warmer weather returns Tuesday.



A dry and mild Friday across the Washington, D.C., region will give way to of a partially wet weekend as remnants of Hurricane Isaias move into the mid-Atlantic on Sunday.

Temperatures started chilly Friday morning, dropping into the 40s outside the city and in the 50s at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Conditions will stay dry and pleasant throughout the day, with highs reaching the mid-70s with increasing afternoon cloud cover.

RELATED: Hurricane Isaias Model Tracker: Here’s how storm remnants could impact DC weather Sunday

Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s under thick clouds.

Isaias, currently a Category 2 hurricane, is expected to intensify slightly before making landfall Friday night into early Saturday morning along the Gulf Coast. As the system tracks north and loses intensity, its remnants will curve toward the mid-Atlantic, bringing scattered rain showers to the D.C. area starting around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

On-and-off showers will continue through Sunday and linger into Monday morning before clearing Monday afternoon. Dry conditions and temperatures near 80 degrees return by Tuesday.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ DC weather: Dry, mild Friday ahead of Hurricane Isaias remnants Sunday