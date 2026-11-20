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The Brief Two alleged serial poachers are facing 150 charges combined after a six-month illegal hunting spree. Investigators said the illegal hunting occurred in Annapolis neighborhoods, at public parks and on school grounds. Lee Scott Wygal Ralston, 37, is facing 97 charges and Dempsey John D'Angelo, 26, is facing 53 counts.



Two alleged serial poachers are facing a combined 150 charges, including felony aggravated animal cruelty, after a six-month poaching spree in several Annapolis neighborhoods, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

What we know:

Lee Scott Wygal Ralston, 37, of Annapolis, is facing 97 charges, including eight felonies, and Dempsey John D'Angelo, 26, of Mechanicsville, is facing 53 counts, including one felony charge, officials said.

The investigation into the alleged poaching spree began on February 16 after DNR police responded to reports of a shooting at night and a poached deer found in the Hunt Meadow community of Annapolis. Ralston's vehicle was eventually linked to various cases of illegal hunting that occurred at night and out of season.

According to officials, Ralston and D'Angelo used a suppressed .22-caliber rifle with night vision to shoot wildlife like white-tailed deer, coyotes, Canada geese, Eastern cottontail rabbits, great blue heron and more. The alleged illegal hunting happened in residential neighborhoods, public parks and school grounds, including at Hillsmere Elementary School, Key School's Fusco Athletic Park and the Annapolis Maritime Museum campus.

Dig deeper:

Several of the alleged incidents caused threats to neighbors, investigators said. On Feb. 16, a Hunt Meadow resident reported that their home was struck by a stray bullet after shots were fired from Ralston's car toward a deer near the tennis courts in the neighborhood. The stray bullet hit a kitchen window frame while two adults and minor were in the home, officials said. One month later, shots fired from David G. Dauses Sr. Waterfront Park hit a residential bulkhead dock.

During the investigation, DNR police discovered additional alleged illegal hunting incidents and uncovered evidence on Ralston's activities. Just before a search of his home and car on April 14, investigators saw Ralston operating an electric scooter with a rifle and thermal imaging monoculars near his home. Ralston was detained near Hillsmere Elementary School.

During the search of Ralston's home, investigators recovered a suppressed Smith & Wesson semiautomatic 22-caliber rifle, a sawed-off Remington pump-action 20-guage shotgun, multiple homemade suppressors, night vision optics and 32 homemade explosive devices, resulting in federal explosives charges.

Ralston was arrested on Nov. 7 and is being held at the Chesapeake Detention Facility in Baltimore. Additional natural resource charges are pending, officials said.

D'Angelo allegedly served as Ralston's accomplice by retrieving and butchering poached deer. He surrendered himself at the St. Mary's County Detention Center on Nov. 12 and was released on $2,500 bond, officials said.

"What began as an investigation into illegal hunting quickly uncovered willful and indiscriminate abuse of wildlife in addition to serious, imminent threats to our community," said National Resources Police Superintendent Col. Orlando Lilly. "The investigative reach of our officers left no stone unturned, holding serial poachers accountable and fulfilling a broader mission to protect the public by removing dangerous weapons, explosive devices, and individuals acting with reckless abandon from our streets."