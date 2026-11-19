The Brief A budget gap has Metro board members considering fare hikes and service cuts. Metro is facing a shortfall of more than $130 million for next year's budget. Leaders said while fare evasion has improved, it continues to cost Metro $57 million per year.



A budget gap has Metro board members considering fare hikes and service cuts. The transit agency's top financial officials presented a bleak forecast on Thursday, with one member comparing it to having to choose from a menu of bad options.

What we know:

Metro officials described this as a "flashing light on the dashboard," and if they don't find a solution, it could cost DMV riders more money and mean less train and bus services.

Metro is facing a budget shortfall of more than $130 million for next year's budget. Metro's top officials described it as a "fiscal cliff."

Metro ridership on both bus and rail is up, but so are costs. The economy is impacting everyone, and it is hitting Metro hard. That means not enough revenue is coming into the system to close the budget gap.

One proposal would raise fares by about 11%.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said they are also looking at cutting bus routes, less frequent service and shorter weekend rail hours.

There are three main drivers causing Metro's money problems. An inflation-driven, operational shortfall; not enough funding from D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Congress; and a federal budget that could have $60 million less for Metro.

"We need our regional partners to commit to 3% and not go through this formula dance every year where the lowest brings down the other two because that's unsustainable," Clarke said.

There is also bus fare evasion, which, while improved, continues to cost Metro $57 million per year.

Board members will have to decide what's next.

What they're saying:

"Unless you address the base budget and the fare evasion, you're going to be back here in a few years, and sure enough, we're right here," said Metro Board of Directors member Michael Sargent.

"It's almost a false choice where we're going to pay up through additional fares and subsidies or we're going to slash service," Sargent added.

What's next:

Clarke will need to submit his budget, and budget hearings will start in February. The budget needs to be adopted by April.

"We can look at a variety of things across the board and at cutting infrastructure operations and others, and we will take those risks, and we’ll have more compliance issues and other things, but we’ll still run the trains and buses we just need to have those structural conversations," Clarke said.