The Brief A Maryland man was arrested after a multi-county police pursuit that started in Hagerstown and ended in Frederick. A mother captured video of the tense arrest from her car. Blaine Anthanel Brown Jr. of Westminster had multiple outstanding warrants, including felony and weapons-related offenses.



A mother was shaken up and left feeling uneasy after a multi-county police pursuit that began in Hagerstown ended in a tense standoff in front of her and her 2-year-old son in Frederick.

What we know:

Darby Kurtz was in her car with her young son around 12:30 p.m. when the chase ended on the Golden Mile in Frederick. Kurtz pulled out her phone and captured video of the scene, showing a police helicopter hovering overhead as officers on the ground pointed guns at a Chevrolet SUV.

According to Hagerstown Police, the incident began when officers were conducting surveillance in the 300 block of North Mulberry Street in Hagerstown. Officers were attempting to locate 42-year-old Blaine Anthanel Brown Jr. of Westminster, who had multiple outstanding warrants, including felony and weapons-related offenses.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 42-year-old Blaine Anthanel Brown Jr. of Westminster arrested after multi-county police chase

Police attempted to take Brown Jr. into custody while he was in his vehicle, but he refused to comply and sped off, initiating a chase through Washington County and into Frederick County. Maryland State Police noted that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Carroll County.

During the pursuit, Brown Jr. tried to force police vehicles off the roadway. The SUV struck stop sticks and hit a Hagerstown City Police vehicle before finally being stopped in the area of Baughman’s Lane on the Golden Mile.

No civilian crashes or injuries were reported during the pursuit. However, following the arrest, Brown Jr. and a female passenger who was inside the SUV were transported to a local hospital.

Detectives said they will not release the passenger's name at this time.

Brown Jr. is currently in jail facing several charges, including three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and numerous traffic-related offenses.

Officials said Brown Jr. will also face additional charges from Maryland State Police for offenses committed in Frederick County.