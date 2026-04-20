The Brief Cool, breezy weather moves across the region Monday. A slight chance of sprinkles early in the day. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday.



Cool, breezy weather moves across the Washington, D.C., region Monday, with a slight chance of sprinkles early in the day and a Freeze Warning in place for Tuesday.

What we know:

Conditions start off on the chilly side, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s across the area. Most of the morning rain will be over central Maryland, though a few light showers may brush parts of Loudoun County, northern Virginia and southern Maryland. Any precipitation is expected to be brief and scattered before skies gradually clear later today and tonight.

Highs will reach the mid‑50s, but winds will keep conditions feeling cool. Overnight temperatures Monday into Tuesday are expected to drop toward the freezing mark across much of the region.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Anyone with sensitive plants are advised to cover them or bring them indoors.

Temperatures slowly rebound through midweek, climbing back into the 60s and 70s. By Friday, mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees are expected before 70s and a chance of showers return for the weekend.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY (National Weather Service)

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected, especially in outlying areas away from larger bodies of water.

Portions of DC, central, northern, and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Cool, breezy with sprinkles Monday; Freeze Warning Tuesday