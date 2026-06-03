Suspect dead, woman in critical condition after domestic shooting
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - The suspect in a Tuesday morning domestic shooting is dead, and the victim remains in critical condition, according to police.
What we know:
The suspect, 30-year-old Dante Morris of Fort Mill, South Carolina, was found dead Tuesday evening in South Carolina. Morris and the victim had been in a prior relationship, according to police.
After detectives detained an arrest warrant for Morris, officials learned that he had driven back home to South Carolina.
The backstory:
The shooting occurred just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday on Birdie Lane in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the incident at approximately 7:20 a.m. Investigators remained on the scene for at least five hours following the shooting.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Neighbors expressed shock at the sudden violence in an area they typically consider safe.
"I don't know much [about] what happened, but that's crazy," said neighbor Jason Nwamara. "Nothing ever happens here. When we first moved here, we made a joke we could sleep on our porch if we wanted to."
The Source: This story includes information from Prince George's Police Department.