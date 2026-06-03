Suspect dead, woman in critical condition after domestic shooting

The Brief The suspect in a domestic shooting in Upper Marlboro, 30-year-old Dante Morris of South Carolina, was found dead Tuesday evening after an arrest warrant was issued. Police say Morris and the victim had previously been in a relationship; the victim remains hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting occurred Tuesday morning on Birdie Lane, shocking neighbors who described the area as typically quiet and safe.



The suspect in a Tuesday morning domestic shooting is dead, and the victim remains in critical condition, according to police.

What we know:

The suspect, 30-year-old Dante Morris of Fort Mill, South Carolina, was found dead Tuesday evening in South Carolina. Morris and the victim had been in a prior relationship, according to police.

After detectives detained an arrest warrant for Morris, officials learned that he had driven back home to South Carolina.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday on Birdie Lane in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the incident at approximately 7:20 a.m. Investigators remained on the scene for at least five hours following the shooting.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Neighbors expressed shock at the sudden violence in an area they typically consider safe.

"I don't know much [about] what happened, but that's crazy," said neighbor Jason Nwamara. "Nothing ever happens here. When we first moved here, we made a joke we could sleep on our porch if we wanted to."